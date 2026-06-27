KAI India Supports Environmental Conservation Initiative In Ladakh Through Forest Art Festival

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Keijiro Takasago, Managing Director, KAI India, said, “At KAI, we believe businesses have a responsibility to contribute positively to the communities and environments in which they operate. Our support for the Forest Art Festival reflects our commitment to initiatives that create lasting value through environmental conservation, community participation, and international collaboration. We are proud to be associated with a project that demonstrates how collective action can contribute to a more sustainable future.”