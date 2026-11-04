IEM conducts Its Annual Freshers’ Welcome, Bienvenue 2026, With Great Fanfare

IEM Director and UEM Kolkata Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satyajit Chakrabarti said, “The annual freshers’ welcome of IEM Kolkata, Bienvenue, has a tradition of 36 years. Thousands of students come together to celebrate their talent, creativity, and artistic expression. The freshers’ festival is of the students, by the students, and for the students. It unites the students and creates friendship and camaraderie between them, as well as a special bond between current students, alumni and faculty members.”