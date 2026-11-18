Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 17: Neetu Yoshi Limited, a leading manufacturer of customised ferrous metallurgical products for the railway and engineering sectors, has announced its unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for H1 FY27, reporting consolidated total income of ₹59.38 crore, up 29.2% YoY, and net profit of ₹12.00 crore, up 4.0% YoY.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Total Income rose 29.2% to ₹59.38 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹45.96 crore in H1 FY26.

EBITDA rose 6.5% to ₹16.96 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹15.93 crore in H1 FY26.

Net Profit rose 4.0% to ₹12.00 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹11.54 crore in H1 FY26.

Key Standalone Financial Highlights

Total Income rose 29.5% to ₹59.39 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹45.86 crore in H1 FY26.

EBITDA rose 6.6% to ₹16.98 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹15.92 crore in H1 FY26.

Net Profit rose 4.2% to ₹12.02 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹11.53 crore in H1 FY26.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Himanshu Lohia, Managing Director cum Chief Financial Officer of Neetu Yoshi Limited, said: “Our H1 FY27 performance reflects our continued focus on business growth, operational strengthening and expansion of our manufacturing capabilities. During the period, the Company recorded total income of ₹59.38 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 29.2%, while net profit stood at ₹12.00 crore, representing a year-on-year growth of 4.0% over the corresponding period last year.

A key development during the period was the commencement of commercial production at our newly established manufacturing facility in Bhagwanpur, Haridwar, effective 13 September 2026. The facility is expected to nearly double our manufacturing capabilities and strengthen our ability to cater to growing demand from the railway and engineering sectors.

Additionally, we continued to focus on strengthening our product portfolio, enhancing manufacturing capabilities and securing relevant approvals to expand our participation in key business opportunities. The recent RDSO prototype approval for Friction Wedge marks an important step in expanding our railway components portfolio and strengthening our eligibility to participate in future procurement opportunities.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on optimising capacity utilisation, improving operational efficiencies, expanding our product offerings and maintaining prudent financial management. With the addition of our new manufacturing facility and continued expansion of our product portfolio, we remain committed to strengthening our operational capabilities.”

Key Operational Highlights

Commencement of Commercial Production at Haridwar Facility: Commenced commercial production at the Company’s newly established manufacturing facility in Bhagwanpur, Haridwar, with effect from 13 September 2026 . The facility is expected to nearly double the Company’s manufacturing capacity .

RDSO Friction Wedge Approval and Product Portfolio Expansion: Received approval from the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Ministry of Railways , for the prototype testing results of Friction Wedge (Item ID: 3100430) . The approval makes the Company eligible to commence supplies of the approved product to Indian Railways and its associated agencies. Friction Wedge is a critical safety component used in new-generation high-speed Raftar bogie designs, further strengthening the Company’s railway components portfolio.

Major Railway and Engineering Order Wins: Secured multiple orders during H1 FY27, including orders aggregating approximately ₹17.12 crore from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai , and another India-based manufacturer for railway axle box housings and track components, along with an order worth approximately ₹3.00 crore from South East Central Railway for Centre Pivot Tops for CASNUB 22 HS (Mod-I) bogies.

Additional Orders for Cast Steel Blocks and Railway Components: Secured an order worth approximately ₹14.76 crore from an India-based wagon manufacturer for the supply of Cast Steel Blocks in May 2026, along with an additional order worth approximately ₹7.39 crore for railway components in June 2026

About Neetu Yoshi Limited:

Neetu Yoshi Limited (NYL) is a metallurgical engineering firm specializing in customized ferrous products, including mild steel, spherical graphite iron, cast iron, and manganese steel, ranging from 0.2 kg to 1,000 kg. It is an RDSO-certified vendor for over 25 casting products for Indian Railways and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications for quality, environmental, and occupational health & safety management.

With advanced technology, skilled manpower, and strong technical capabilities, the company ensures efficient manufacturing of high-quality, customized products. Its expertise and infrastructure enable consistent productivity and cost-effective operations.

For FY26, the Company has reported Total Income of ₹101.35 Cr, EBITDA of ₹33.87 Cr & Net Profit of ₹25.01 Cr on a consolidated basis.