Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO and Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, said, “In times of natural disasters, timely assistance and access to essential supplies become extremely important for affected communities. With the commencement of our relief operation in Odisha, we have started distributing 30,000 grocery kits across three districts to support families in need. Our objective is to ensure that vulnerable households receive essential assistance and the support they need to navigate this difficult period with dignity.”