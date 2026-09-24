Mr. Shashin Patel, Joint Managing Director, SCC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

In an era where infrastructure is increasingly shaping economies, communities and the future of nations, effective leadership demands far more than technical expertise. It requires vision, adaptability, strategic thinking and the ability to transform opportunities into sustainable growth. At the intersection of engineering and business leadership stands Mr. Shashin Patel, Joint Managing Director of SCC Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., whose approach reflects a progressive understanding of what it takes to build and lead in a rapidly evolving infrastructure landscape.