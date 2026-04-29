ICONIC Travel and Tourism Summit 2026 Brings Together Top Voices from Travel, Aviation and Hospitality

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the summit, Ms. Jyoti Mayal, visionary behind the ICONIC platform and Chairperson, Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), said: “It is always encouraging to see the travel and tourism industry come together on one platform to share ideas, discuss challenges, and look ahead with optimism. Through ICONIC Travel & Tourism Summit 2026, we aimed to create meaningful conversations that can support the growth of our sector. The response this year has been truly heartening, with leaders from across travel, hospitality, aviation, and tourism sharing valuable perspectives. I truly believe that with the right collaboration, innovation, and focus on skilling, Indian tourism has immense potential in the years ahead. Platforms like these are important because they help us learn from one another and move forward together as an industry.”