Beyond Sabudana And Kuttu: Fresh Ideas To Bring Avocado To The Navratri Table

New Delhi [India], October 19: Navratri meals often bring the same familiar favourites to the table: sabudana khichdi, kuttu rotis, vrat-friendly potatoes and makhana. While these dishes remain comforting staples, the festive season can also be an opportunity to experiment with fresh ingredients and new combinations. Avocado, with its creamy texture and mild flavour, can fit surprisingly well into a variety of vrat-friendly preparations.