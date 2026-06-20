House of Electrons Launches In India With Exclusive Limited-Edition Electronics And Gaming Accessories

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: House of Electrons, a new destination for technology enthusiasts, gamers and gadget lovers, proudly announces the official launch of its online platform, offering a carefully curated selection of premium electronics, gaming peripherals, audio products and limited-edition technology accessories.

Designed to meet the growing demand for innovative and distinctive consumer electronics, House of Electrons brings together quality, performance and design through a unique portfolio of products sourced from globally recognised and emerging brands.

The platform launches with products from renowned brands including

Transformers

Furycube

Coca-Cola

Yabite

Zombiecat

DMooster

Several collections feature exclusive and limited-edition designs, providing customers with access to products that stand apart from conventional electronics offerings.

House of Electrons offers a diverse range of categories, including:

Wireless Earbuds & Headphones

Bluetooth Speakers

Gaming Keyboards

Gaming Mice

Mobile Accessories

Charging Solutions

PC Peripherals

Lifestyle Electronics

The platform is committed to delivering a seamless shopping experience supported by secure transactions, reliable customer service and nationwide shipping.