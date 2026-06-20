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House of Electrons Launches In India With Exclusive Limited-Edition Electronics And Gaming Accessories

By focusing on premium products, exclusive collections and customer-centric service, House of Electrons aims to establish itself as a preferred online destination for electronics and gaming accessories in India.

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House of Electrons Launches In India With Exclusive Limited-Edition Electronics And Gaming Accessories
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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: House of Electrons, a new destination for technology enthusiasts, gamers and gadget lovers, proudly announces the official launch of its online platform, offering a carefully curated selection of premium electronics, gaming peripherals, audio products and limited-edition technology accessories.

Designed to meet the growing demand for innovative and distinctive consumer electronics, House of Electrons brings together quality, performance and design through a unique portfolio of products sourced from globally recognised and emerging brands.

The platform launches with products from renowned brands including

  • Transformers

  • Furycube

  • Coca-Cola

  • Yabite

  • Zombiecat

  • DMooster

Several collections feature exclusive and limited-edition designs, providing customers with access to products that stand apart from conventional electronics offerings.

House of Electrons offers a diverse range of categories, including:

  • Wireless Earbuds & Headphones

  • Bluetooth Speakers

  • Gaming Keyboards

  • Gaming Mice

  • Mobile Accessories

  • Charging Solutions

  • PC Peripherals

  • Lifestyle Electronics

The platform is committed to delivering a seamless shopping experience supported by secure transactions, reliable customer service and nationwide shipping.

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Anish Mallappa, Founder of House of Electrons, shared: “Our vision has always been simple: to create a trusted destination where customers can discover technology products that genuinely excite them. From day one, House of Electrons was built around the belief that great electronics should combine functionality, quality and design that stands out.”

Adding to this, Sagar Madliyavar, CEO of House of Electrons, said: “We are committed to offering a carefully curated selection of electronics that cater to the evolving needs of modern consumers and technology enthusiasts. Everything we do, from the products we choose to the experience we build, is driven by our customers.”

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By focusing on premium products, exclusive collections and customer-centric service, House of Electrons aims to establish itself as a preferred online destination for electronics and gaming accessories in India.

About House of Electrons

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House of Electrons is a Bengaluru-based online electronics retailer specializing in premium gadgets, gaming peripherals, audio devices, mobile accessories and limited-edition technology products. The company is dedicated to providing customers with access to innovative electronics, distinctive product collections and a reliable online shopping experience.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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