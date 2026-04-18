Healing Hospital Chandigarh Introduces Adaptive DBS For Parkinson’s Disease

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sahibjit Singh Sandhu and Mr. Drishmeet Singh Buttar, Managing Partners, Healing Hospital Chandigarh, said:

“This advancement reflects our continued focus on bringing cutting-edge medical technologies to North India. Our goal is to ensure that patients in the region have access to globally aligned, advanced treatment options without the need to travel far. Adaptive DBS is an important step in strengthening our neurosciences programme.”