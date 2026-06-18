Dipika Chikhlia’s And Suraj Emotional Bond Takes Center Stage In ‘Tera Mera Nata’ Trailer

Reflecting on the film, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala said, “Premiering at the Cannes Film Festival was a proud moment for all of us. The response from international audiences reaffirmed the universal appeal of the film’s emotions. Suraj is a dedicated and sincere actor, and it was wonderful working with him. Together, we have tried to bring a heartfelt mother-son relationship to the screen that audiences will connect with.”