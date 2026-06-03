greytHR Launches NAVOS: Agentic AI That Turns HR Intent Into Action

“The expectations placed on HR teams have fundamentally evolved. Business leaders today expect HR to operate as a true strategic function — with the agility of operations and the depth of insight to back every decision. NAVOS is greytHR’s commitment to that vision. By embedding agentic AI directly into the flow of HR we are giving teams the ability to act on HR intent in real time, within the governance structures their organisations depend on. This is what it means to build for the next era of HR — and we are proud to bring AI to our