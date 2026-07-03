WhatsApp Pricing Update Favours Meta Over Third-Party Chatbots

WhatsApp is launching a new pricing structure later this year to monetise its Business Agent Platform
Chatbots powered by third-party AI models like ChatGPT and Claude will become more expensive to operate than Meta's native AI
Businesses using third-party AI could face costs up to $968 per 10,000 higher-complexity interactions starting October 1
WhatsApp will introduce a new pricing model later this year for its Business Agent Platform. The updated structure makes chatbots powered by third-party artificial intelligence models, such as ChatGPT and Claude, more expensive to operate than those using Meta's native AI platform, CNBC reported.
Enterprise access is currently free. WhatsApp does not charge companies for AI-agent conversations on the Meta Business Agent Platform, but the new fees will end this free tier.
The Cost Discrepancy
Operating external AI models on the messaging app will become significantly pricier from October 1. Companies running 10,000 complex interactions through third-party systems face bills reaching $968, depending on token volume.
Comparable higher-complexity interactions using Meta AI are estimated to cost around $400–500, according to Meta's pricing estimates. Meta's pricing estimates also show that 10,000 lower-complexity service interactions will cost around $268.
The new pricing changes will affect companies using multiple third-party models for customer interactions. Firms relying on ChatGPT, Claude, Qwen, Mistral and Kimi face an increased overall cost to serve users through WhatsApp.
Timeline and Structure
Meta launched the Meta Business Agent Platform on July 1, 2026, according to Meta's updated pricing documentation. The company announced that the updated pricing structure will roll out in consecutive phases.
Token-based billing for messages sent via the Meta Business Agent Platform starts August 1. Two months later, on October 1, Meta will implement per-message fees for service communications. These charges apply to interactions handled by human staff or external AI systems, alongside utility messages delivered during an active 24-hour customer service window.
Using external systems will trigger multiple bills. Businesses must pay their independent AI providers directly. These fees come on top of Meta's delivery rates and any charges from messaging partners, the company said.
WhatsApp Under MeitY Investigation
The report comes at a time when the Indian government is examining Meta’s WhatsApp over its newly introduced username feature.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued a notice to WhatsApp, owned by Meta, directing the platform to halt the rollout of the recently announced username option until consultations are concluded.
Authorities cited concerns about a potential surge in cybercrime, warning that the change could "materially increase" incidents of phishing and online fraud. The government also highlighted risks related to digital arrest scams and impersonation attempts.