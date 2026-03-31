GIFT City's Landmark IPO Dream Fades Away as XED Withdraws Amid Global Turmoil

XED Executive Development pulled GIFT City's first-ever IPO after it received subscriptions for only 5% of shares on offer.
KYC bottlenecks blocked retail investors from completing bids, while institutional investors stayed away due to global geopolitical uncertainty.
The company called the withdrawal a governance-driven decision, saying it will relist when conditions support fair price discovery and shareholder value.
XED Executive Development, which was aspiring to become the first company from GIFT City to launch an IPO, has decided to withdraw its listing following a tepid response from investors amid the ongoing global crisis.
The roughly $12 million IPO had received subscriptions for only about 5% of the shares on offer as of 7:15 PM on Monday, according to data from exchanges. The shares were to be listed on NSE International Exchange (NSE IX) and India International Exchange (India INX) at GIFT City.
"The company decided to withdraw the public issue in the current environment and hopes to tap the market at an appropriate time in the future," the company said.
KYC Bottlenecks and Global Risk-Off Mood
The company had earlier extended the bidding deadline to Monday, citing delays in completing mandatory video-based customer verification for non-resident Indians and foreign investors amid disruptions linked to the conflict in West Asia.
According to the company, the withdrawal was driven by a combination of factors beyond its control. Despite strong retail interest, a significant portion of prospective retail applicants were unable to complete their bids within the offering window owing to KYC-related procedural bottlenecks. This resulted in a material gap between expressed interest and actual subscription.
On the institutional side, response was muted, reflecting prevailing global risk-off sentiment, with institutional investors exercising heightened caution amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.
Not A Forced Exit
While the company had the ability to proceed with a listing above the minimum subscription threshold, the board and management took the view that doing so under current market conditions, characterised by elevated volatility and compressed liquidity, carried a meaningful risk of post-listing price pressure, given the relatively limited float.
The company said that proceeding in such an environment would not have served the best interests of incoming shareholders or the long-term market standing of the company.
It described the withdrawal as "a proactive and governance-driven" decision, taken to ensure that when it lists, it does so under conditions that support fair price discovery and sustainable shareholder value creation.
How GIFT City IPOs Differ from NSE/BSE Listings
The XED offering would have been a landmark not just for the company but for GIFT City as a financial platform. Unlike traditional IPOs on the NSE or BSE, which are rupee-denominated, GIFT City IPOs can be denominated in foreign currencies such as the dollar, reducing currency conversion risk for global investors and simplifying valuation comparisons for companies with overseas revenues.
Public shareholding requirements also differ. On Indian mainboard exchanges, companies are generally required to maintain at least 25% public float. In GIFT City, the minimum requirement is 10%, allowing promoters to retain a larger ownership stake at the time of listing.
Tax incentives further distinguish the platform. IFSC units are eligible for a 10-year income tax exemption within a 15-year block, as per government notifications. There is no Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on trades conducted on IFSC exchanges, and certain capital gains exemptions are available to non-resident investors, measures intended to make GIFT City competitive with global financial centres.
That the XED offering would have been dollar-denominated captured the larger ambition behind GIFT City, which was to create an international financial hub within India's borders. For now, that ambition will have to wait.