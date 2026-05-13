Oriflame Presents WhosNext2026 Influencer Awards – East & Northeast Edition Celebrates Regional Voices In Kolkata

Edyta Kurek, SVP and Head of India and Indonesia, Oriflame, said, “The Northeast Yatra has been one of the most meaningful journeys we have undertaken in India. Travelling across 13 cities, meeting thousands of young women and creators, and seeing the hunger for opportunity firsthand, it reaffirmed something we have always believed: that entrepreneurship does not have to be complicated or risky to be real. The WhosNext awards in Kolkata are a celebration of exactly that spirit. We are not just recognising talent; we are recognising the courage it takes to back yourself and build something of your own. What has moved me most through this journey is that the ambition was always there. It simply needed a platform and a push. That is what Oriflame has always stood for, and this Yatra has brought it to life in the most tangible way possible.”