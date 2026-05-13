Duttashrey Aashram Creates Spiritual Milestone With 1.25 Lakh Offerings And Continuous Datta Bavani

The recently organised event commenced at 4:00 pm on May 6 and continued uninterrupted for 24 hours with a continuous recitation of the Datta Bavani. A grand 51-kund Hanuman Yagna was also performed, during which 1,25,000 paan and clove offerings were made as part of the rituals completed at 10:30 pm on May 7. More than 5,000 devotees participated in the event, while between 500 and 1,000 spiritual practitioners took part in the yagna rituals.