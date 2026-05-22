German Trade Fair Leader Messe Stuttgart Strengthens Presence In India With Acquisition Of ‘Cable & Wire Fair’

New Delhi [India], May 21: India’s wires and cables industry, already valued at nearly ₹90,000 crore, is expected to reach ₹1,57,500 crore by FY30. The sector is now seen as a critical enabler of modern engineering, infrastructure, and manufacturing excellence. This growth is being driven by expanding renewable energy targets, rising housing demand, and rapid upgrades to telecom infrastructure, positioning the sector not just as a manufacturing backbone but also as a key enabler of modern engineering and infrastructure systems. To further strengthen the ecosystem, German trade fair leader, Messe Stuttgart, has announced the acquisition of Cable & Wire Fair, India’s leading exhibition dedicated to the wire and cable industry. This follows the highly successful trade fairs in logistics, education, and skilling, such as LogiMAT India and DIDAC India. The company has also added Wire & Cable India magazine to its portfolio.