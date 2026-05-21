ROTORIS Names IPL-Winning Captain Rajat Patidar As ‘A ROTORIS Man’ For IPL 2026

“Cricket has always asked me to be patient with myself. There were years when the path was uncertain, and the recognition came slowly. But I never let the timeline dictate the work. ROTORIS is built on the same conviction — that what is made with precision and patience does not simply endure, it defines. This is not just a watch on a wrist. It is what both of us stand for.”

— Rajat Patidar, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru