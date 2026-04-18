REHAU India Unveils New Brand Film Showcasing Its German Engineering Legacy and Presence Across Everyday Interiors

The film is set within a lived-in space where a family walks through a well-appointed apartment with a property consultant, taking in the detailing as well as the overall finish. In the middle of this, a small moment shifts the direction of the conversation. Their child recognises the brand and calls it out with an ease that feels instinctive and familiar. That moment changes how the space is viewed. The attention moves from what is seen to what supports it over time. The consultant builds on this recognition and places REHAU within a larger context of interiors that are defined by quality alongside consistency across years of use. The messaging stays close to this idea. Spaces carry a deeper layer shaped by materials that perform quietly through everyday life. Across kitchens, wardrobes, and living environments, REHAU has remained part of this layer, shaping how these spaces hold up over time and continue to deliver a dependable experience.