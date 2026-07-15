Deepinder Goyal's Next Big Bet: 'Temple' Wearable Could Launch Within a Year

Deepinder Goyal plans to launch a premium wearable device called Temple within six months to a year.
The forehead-worn device aims to measure the body's metabolic state in real time and is targeted at athletes, founders and executives.
Temple will be the first commercial product from Goyal's new venture after stepping down as Eternal CEO earlier this year.
Deepinder Goyal is preparing to launch a premium wearable device called Temple, marking his first major venture since stepping down as chief executive officer of Eternal earlier this year, according to a Bloomberg report.
Goyal said the forehead-worn wellness device could be launched within six months to a year. He added that it will debut as a wellness product backed by peer-reviewed studies.
Temple is designed to measure the body's metabolic state in real time. According to Goyal, the device is based on research carried out by his team, which identified a new biomarker that he calls "entropy". The report noted that the science behind the claim has not yet been independently validated.
A Premium Wellness Device
Temple gets its name from the part of the head where it is worn. Unlike smartwatches and fitness rings that estimate metabolic activity using heart rate, Goyal said the new device directly measures metabolic rate.
The wearable is expected to retail for around $1,000 and is aimed at a niche audience, including athletes, business leaders and founders, rather than the mass market.
"I'm not building Temple for everybody. Actually, I'm building it only for myself," Goyal told Bloomberg, adding that commercial success is secondary to solving a problem he personally wanted to understand.
Beyond Food Delivery
Temple is one of several projects Goyal is pursuing outside Eternal. He is also backing LAT Aerospace, an aviation startup developing low-cost, short takeoff and landing aircraft aimed at improving regional air connectivity in India. The Economic Times had earlier reported that Goyal had personally invested $20 million in the venture.
Speaking about the aviation startup, Goyal acknowledged the significant engineering, regulatory and infrastructure challenges involved, saying he sees only a small chance of success. Even so, he believes such a network could help connect smaller towns, cities and villages while reducing dependence on major airports.
Reflecting on Eternal's future, Goyal said he wants the company to continue reinventing itself rather than remain defined by its current businesses. "The moment you think that you made it, you're dead," he said, underscoring the importance of continuous innovation.