From Sensor To Settlement: Universities Make The Case For Early Warnings That Reach Everyone At COP31

That call matters most where climate change is already a daily reality. Floods, landslides, cyclones, glacial lake outbursts and extreme heat are hitting communities across South Asia, Southeast Asia and the wider Global South harder and more often, and adaptation is high on the COP31 agenda. This concern was echoed in a message from Amrita’s Chancellor, Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, popularly known as Amma where she called for harmonious coexistence between humans and nature and stressed the need to revive traditional values of compassion, sharing and respect for all living beings. She cautioned that environmental degradation and the exploitation of natural resources could have serious consequences for humanity.