From Delhi to Antalya: How BRICS Changes Climate Finance Equation at COP31

These positions will be tested early in Antalya. At the preparatory sessions at Bonn, Germany in June, the G77 and China expressed “deep disappointment” that the climate-finance work programme agreed at COP30 was missing from the draft agenda. Developing countries want that work to focus on Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which places the obligation to provide finance on developed countries. Developed countries want to look beyond it, towards private capital and a broader base of contributors.