India’s Net Zero Power Challenge is No Longer Just About Renewable Energy

India’s shift toward cleaner energy is frequently quantified in gigawatts: the quantum of solar and wind power that has been set up, the pace at which Renewable Energy (RE) goals are being achieved, and the extent to which coal power can be phased out. These metrics are significant indicators of advancement but, they fail to capture the entire picture. As India’s economy grows and electricity is utilized in transportation, industry, buildings, data centres and agriculture, the larger challenge will be to ensure that clean electricity is accessible when and where it is needed and the manner in which it is needed.