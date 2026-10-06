JTL Industries Limited Secures Export Order From Canada For Approximately 5,000 MT Of Black Welded Hollow Sections

Chandigarh [India], October 5: JTL Industries Limited, a leading manufacturer of structural steel tubes and pipes, is pleased to announce that it has secured a sizeable export order from Canada for approximately 5,000 MT of Black Welded Hollow Sections. The order is valued at approximately USD 3.4 million and is scheduled to be executed within the current quarter. This order further strengthens JTL Industries’ growing international export footprint. The order also reflects the increasing acceptance of the Company’s products across global markets and its ability to cater to international customer requirements. The export order supports JTL Industries’ focus on expanding its presence in international markets and building a diversified customer base beyond India. With its growing export capabilities and established manufacturing platform, the Company continues to pursue opportunities across key global markets.