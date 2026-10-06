  1. home
  2. Spotlight
  3. News wire
  4. Sindhu trade links promoter group raises stakes in company

Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Raises Stakes In Company

Sindhu Trade Links promoter group members Dev Suman Sindhu, Vrit Pal Sindhu and Satya Pal Sindhu transferred shares through off-market inter-se transactions.

P
PNN
Published At:
Published At:
Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Raises Stakes In Company

New Delhi [India], October 5: Promoter group members of Sindhu Trade Links Limited have carried out a series of off-market inter-se transfers in the company’s shares, according to disclosures filed under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011. The transactions were executed on September 30, 2026.

Vir Sen Sindhu acquired 3.43 crore shares, representing 1.86% of the company’s voting capital. Following the transaction, his holding increased from 10.81 crore shares, or 5.87%, to 14.24 crore shares, equivalent to 7.73%.

Rudra Sen Sindhu acquired 3.04 crore shares, or 1.65%, raising his stake from 4.77% to 6.42%.

Remaking of Hero

1 October 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Meanwhile, promoter group members Dev Suman Sindhu, Vrit Pal Sindhu and Satya Pal Sindhu transferred shares through off-market inter-se transactions.

Related Content
Related Content

Dev Suman Sindhu sold 3.04 crore shares, reducing the holding from 4.74% to 3.09%. Vrit Pal Sindhu sold 1.74 crore shares, bringing the stake down from 6.04% to 5.10%, while Satya Pal Sindhu transferred 1.70 crore shares, lowering the holding from 5.48% to 4.56%.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×