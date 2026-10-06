US Cranberries Takes Gut Health Awareness To Doctors And Communities Across India With H. Pylori Testing Initiative

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a bacterium that infects the stomach lining and can cause gastritis, stomach ulcers and other digestive complications. Early detection and appropriate medical treatment are important in managing the infection. Research has also indicated that cranberries may have a potential complementary role in supporting H. pylori management. Cranberry proanthocyanidins (PACs) may help inhibit the bacteria’s ability to adhere to the stomach lining. However, cranberries are not a substitute for prescribed medical treatment.