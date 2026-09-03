Naval Tata's 1989 Tata Sons Share Deal Gets Clean Chit From Commissioner

Charity Commissioner ruled the 1989 transfer of 833 Tata Sons shares to Naval H Tata was lawful, closing Vijay Singh's complaint.
The order found the sale was tax-driven, properly documented, fairly valued and kept shares within the family as agreed.
The Commissioner criticised Singh's conduct, calling his complaint filing "unbecoming of a Trustee."
The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has ruled that the 1989 transfer of 833 Tata Sons Private Limited shares from Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) to Naval H Tata was carried out lawfully and does not require any further inquiry.
The order, issued on September 2, 2026, closed a complaint filed in June by NRTT trustee Vijay Singh, who had sought an investigation into the transaction.
Trust Says Order Vindicates Its Position
Reacting to the ruling, Tata Trusts said in a statement that the order confirmed the allegations around the transfer were baseless and unsubstantiated.
After reviewing Singh's complaint, NRTT's response and the supporting records, the Charity Commissioner found that the sale had been driven by statutory tax requirements and was supported by proper documentation. The order noted that the Commissioner of Wealth Tax had agreed on the valuation of the shares and that NRTT received fair consideration in return. The Trust also recorded a profit from the sale, which appeared in its balance sheet for the year ending March 31, 1989.
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As part of the deal, the shares came with a condition that they could not be sold to any outside party and would stay within Naval Tata's family. Based on these findings, the Commissioner concluded that the transfer complied fully with the law in force at the time and that no further inquiry was needed under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950.
The dispute centres on 833 Tata Sons shares transferred by NRTT to Naval H Tata in January 1989, a year after he stepped down as a trustee on January 1, 1988. A legal opinion given by Nani A Palkhivala in December 1988 had found no legal barrier to Naval Tata buying the shares after his resignation. Palkhivala had also recommended that the sale take place only a year after his exit and that safeguards be put in place to keep the shares within the Tata family.
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The Commissioner's ruling rested on five factors: the tax reasons behind the sale, the documentation backing it, the agreed valuation and consideration, the condition tying the shares to the family, and overall compliance with the applicable law at the time.
Commissioner Criticises Singh's Conduct
The order also took note of Singh's conduct while filing the complaint. It stated that Singh had not shared his June 10 email with the Trust, which the Commissioner said pointed to an attempt to keep it hidden from fellow trustees. This, the order said, had hurt the Trust's reputation and goodwill, and it described Singh's actions as "unbecoming of a Trustee of NRTT."
The Commissioner further expressed surprise that Singh had attended an NRTT board meeting on June 8, where a resolution was passed authorising the Trust to present its case before the Charity Commissioner, only to file his own complaint seeking a separate inquiry two days later.
The order made no changes to the restrictions on Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), which remains barred from holding meetings under the earlier May 15 directive.