Naval Tata's 1989 Tata Sons Share Deal Gets Clean Chit From Commissioner

The dispute centres on 833 Tata Sons shares transferred by NRTT to Naval H Tata in January 1989, a year after he stepped down as a trustee on January 1, 1988. A legal opinion given by Nani A Palkhivala in December 1988 had found no legal barrier to Naval Tata buying the shares after his resignation. Palkhivala had also recommended that the sale take place only a year after his exit and that safeguards be put in place to keep the shares within the Tata family.