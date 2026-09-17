Tata Electronics To Sign 16 Pacts At SEMICON India; CEO Terms Semiconductor 'Industry Of Future'

"There are companies like Nexperia and BESI from Europe, JSR, Fujifilm, Sumitomo...from Japan, Kelington from Malaysia, Ascendas Firstspace from Singapore, L&T Semiconductors, Inox Air Products, and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya from India, and other partners from the US, Europe, and India, all specialising in different parts of the semiconductor value chain," Thakur said.