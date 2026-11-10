From Chutneys To Chaat: How U.S. Cranberries Are Redefining Diwali Party Starters

From cranberry chutney and chaat to fusion appetisers, these nutrient-rich berries are finding their way into creative festive recipes. Their sweet-tart taste pairs beautifully with Indian spices, making them an exciting addition to popular dishes such as dahi puri, papdi chaat and crispy tikkis. Whether blended into a tangy chutney or used as a garnish, cranberries add a burst of flavour and colour to festive platters.