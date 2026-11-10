The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways To Serve Avocado At Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts

With their creamy texture and versatility, avocados bring a fresh twist to festive favourites and contemporary appetisers alike. The World Avocado Organisation highlights the versatility of avocados in everyday cooking, making them a suitable addition to Diwali menus. From chaat cups to stuffed mushrooms, these five recipes offer creative ways to make the festive table more colourful and flavourful, whether hosting an intimate card party or a festive dinner.