Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vishal Nahar, Chairman and Managing Director of Fascinate Textiles Limited, said: “We are pleased with our performance in H1 FY27, reflecting sustained business momentum, improved operational efficiencies and our continued focus on profitable growth. As we move forward, our focus remains on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and expanding our market presence. Our planned capacity expansion will enable us to cater to larger business volumes, improve turnaround times and respond more effectively to the evolving demands of the fast-fashion industry. Alongside our established B2B relationships, we are working towards strengthening our proprietary brands through an online-first approach, enabling us to diversify revenue streams and build a stronger direct-to-consumer presence. With an established retail network, diversified product portfolio and a clear growth roadmap, we remain committed to building a scalable and efficient garment manufacturing business while delivering sustainable growth and long-term value to our stakeholders.”