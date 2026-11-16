Repono Limited Reports 21.6% Growth In H1 FY27 Total Income; Net Profit Rises 8.9% To Rs 3.51 Cr

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Repono Limited, a Navi Mumbai-based third-party logistics company providing 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions to India’s oil and petrochemical sector, continued its growth momentum during the first half of FY27. The Company recorded Total Income growth of ~21.6% to ₹37.35 Cr, compared to ₹30.72 Cr in H1 FY26, driven by steady execution across its operations & maintenance and warehousing contracts, and progress on its rail-fed petroleum oil terminal at Mathura.

Financial Highlights:

Total Income rose 21.6% to ₹37.35 crore in H1 FY27, up from ₹30.72 crore in H1 FY26.

EBITDA grew 18.1% to ₹6.47 crore , up from ₹5.48 crore in H1 FY26.

Net Profit increased 8.9% to ₹3.51 crore, up from ₹3.23 crore in H1 FY26.

Key Milestones in H1 FY27:

Incorporation of new subsidiary (April 8, 2026)

Incorporated Repono Mathura Terminals Private Limited as a step-down subsidiary of the Company

The entity was established to pursue the company’s terminal infrastructure expansion plans, including the upcoming Mathura terminal

20-year agreement with Reliance Industries Limited (May 2026)

Repono entered into a long-term, 20-year agreement with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for a greenfield, rail-fed petroleum oil (POL) terminal at Ajhai, Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Repono will undertake the complete Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) work and will subsequently manage the terminal’s Operations & Maintenance (O&M)

Strengthening of PMC Portfolio

The Company strengthened its Project Management Consultancy (PMC) portfolio through its engagement in the development of a large logistics park.

Expansion of O&M Portfolio

The Company commenced its first-ever Operations & Maintenance (O&M) assignment for the Water Injection Plant of Oil India Limited in Assam, marking its entry into a new operational engagement.

Railway approval for revised Engineering Scale Plan (approved September 2026)

North Central Railway approved the revised ESP for the terminal at Ajhai, near Mathura, on the Mathura–Palwal section of the Agra Division

The approval is an important regulatory milestone towards starting construction of the terminal

Commenting on the results, Mr. Dibyendu Deepak, Managing Director of Repono Limited said: “H1 FY27: Total Income grew ~21.6% year-on-year to ₹37.35 Cr, while Net Profit increased ~8.9% to ₹3.51 Cr. This performance was supported by steady execution across our operations & maintenance and warehousing contracts, reflecting the continued trust of our clients across the oil and petrochemical value chain. EBITDA margin remained healthy at 17.3%, reflecting our focus on operational efficiency and disciplined cost management.

The period also witnessed significant milestones in strengthening our business and expanding our project portfolio. The incorporation of Repono Mathura Terminals Private Limited as a step-down subsidiary and our landmark 20-year agreement with Reliance Industries Limited for a greenfield, rail-fed petroleum oil terminal at Ajhai, Mathura, represent important steps in our liquid terminal infrastructure expansion. The subsequent approval of the revised Engineering Scale Plan by North Central Railway marks a key regulatory milestone towards the commencement of construction.

Alongside these developments, we strengthened our Project Management Consultancy (PMC) portfolio through our engagement in the development of a logistics park. We also commenced our first-ever Operations & Maintenance (O&M) assignment for the Water Injection Plant of Oil India Limited in Assam, marking an important addition to our O&M portfolio.

Looking ahead, our focus remains on executing the Mathura terminal project, further strengthening our core O&M and warehousing portfolio, expanding our PMC engagements and scaling our international presence through our Saudi Arabia joint venture. With a growing portfolio of opportunities, long-term project visibility and a disciplined approach to execution, we remain focused on delivering sustainable growth.”

About Repono Limited

Repono Limited (The Company, Repono) is a specialized service provider offering 360-degree warehousing and liquid terminal solutions to India’s oil and petrochemical sector. Its services span consultancy, engineering, operations and maintenance (O&M), and value-added services, catering to top public and private sector enterprises.

Repono is a trusted O&M partner in the oil value chain, managing assets from crude oil and refined fuels to ethanol, petrochemical terminals, and specialty chemical warehouses. It operates India’s most advanced FFS polymer packaging lines and oversees Asia’s largest lube oil plant (IOCL, Chennai). Repono handles a wide range of materials-from melamine and carbon black to polymers (PP, HDPE, PVC) and specialty chemicals like phenol and acetone-ensuring safe, efficient operations across traditional and advanced packaging systems.

In FY26, the Company achieved a Total Income of ₹66.45 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 11.15 Cr & PAT of ₹ 6.58 Cr.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns.

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