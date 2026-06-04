eYantra Ventures Limited Reports FY26 Annual Results

eYantra Ventures Limited is a Hyderabad-based diversified enterprise services group with two business units. Its Brand Merchandising Division is one of India’s leading B2B corporate gifting and procurement platforms, serving 300+ enterprise clients across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and NCR with 25+ product categories and 100+ brands. Its technology arm, Prismberry, is an AI-first company delivering enterprise AI products, application development, and staffing solutions to clients in the US, India, UAE, and KSA. The Group also holds a stake in NASA Hospitals (Neuro and Spine Associates Private Limited), a specialty hospital network focused on Neurology, Spine, Orthopaedics, and Critical Care, operating across three cities with 275 beds.