Masumi Mewawalla Brings Her Signature Couture Aesthetic To Coffee With Couples

Masumi Mewawalla is an entrepreneur and fashion designer whose journey spans television, couture and contemporary fashion. After beginning her career as a child actor in popular Hindi television shows, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kusum and Kutumb, she turned her creative interests towards fashion. At 21, she founded Pink Peacock Couture, inspired by a saree she designed for her mother. The label evolved into the Masumi Mewawala brand, followed by Emblaze, her contemporary prêt and high-street fashion label. Her collections have featured at Lakmé Fashion Week. Her recognitions include Forbes (2024), Mid-Day’s Wonder Women Entrepreneur of the Year (2025) and the Illustrious Alumni Award from H.R. College of Commerce & Economics.