XLRI’s AURORA 4.0 Explores Product Management In The Polycrisis Era

Through AURORA 4.0, XLRI provided students with an opportunity to engage directly with experienced practitioners and gain contemporary perspectives on resilience, technology, markets and leadership in product management. The symposium reinforced the importance of adaptive thinking, continuous learning and informed product leadership in navigating an increasingly complex business environment. Special thanks to Dr. Kanagaraj Ayyalusamy, Professor of Finance & Convenor Corporate Relations and Placements for his presence in the entire event and felicitating our guests and delivering the vote of thanks. AURORA 4.0 was conceptualized and executed by Shownu Winstington, Senior Corporate Relations Officer from XLRI’s Corporate Relations & Placement.