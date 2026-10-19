ENS Enterprises Launches Zuniar, Marking Shift To Digital Commerce Operations

The transition reflects ENS’s approach to working as an operating partner rather than a technology vendor alone. ENS Enterprises is entering a new phase of growth, with an expanded focus on moving beyond technology delivery to a more active role in business operations. The launch of Zuniar aligns with this transition, allowing the company to bring its technology expertise into the execution of a live digital commerce business. By combining technology, operational execution and first-hand marketplace experience, ENS aims to broaden its engagement across the digital commerce lifecycle and strengthen the solutions it offers to businesses navigating an increasingly complex digital ecosystem.