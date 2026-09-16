Astrologer Karan Sharma Honoured At Millennium Brilliance Awards 2026

New Delhi [India], September 16: Astrologer Karan Sharma from Chandigarh was honoured at the Millennium Brilliance Awards 2026 for his work in the field of Vedic astrology. He received the award in the category of ‘Most Trusted Vedic Astrology Specialist in India’ at the ceremony held on August 2, 2026, at Bella Mondè Hotel, Chattarpur, New Delhi.