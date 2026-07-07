Govt's ₹1,800 Cr Cochin Shipyard OFS Opens; Stock Falls 4 Pc

The government's up to 5.04 % stake sale offer in Cochin Shipyard at a floor price of ₹ 1,400 per share opened for institutional investors on Tuesday.
The floor price was set at a discount of 7 % over Monday's closing price of ₹ 1,504.75.
On Tuesday, the CSL scrip dipped 4.4 % in morning trade to a low of ₹ 1,438.
Through the two-day offer for sale (OFS), the government is selling over 1.32 crore shares, or up to 5.04 % stake in shipbuilding company CSL, which include a base offer of 2.52 % of equity and an additional 2.52 % as the green-shoe option in case of over subscription.
The 5.04 % share sale at the set floor price is expected to fetch about ₹ 1,800 crore for the exchequer.
Retail investors can bid for the OFS on July 8. The government currently holds a 67.91 % stake in CSL.
So far in the current fiscal, the government has sold stake via OFS in six public sector entities– Central Bank of India, Coal India, NHPC, NLC India, GIC and IRFC– garnering a cumulative ₹ 18,561 crore. For the full fiscal, the government has budgeted to raise ₹ 80,000 crore via PSU disinvestment and asset monetisation.