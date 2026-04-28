Cosmic PV Power Limited Perform Bhumi Poojan ceremony For 1.1 GW Solar Cell Manufacturing Unit At Narmada Puram, Madhya Pradesh

About Cosmic PV Power Limited:

Cosmic PV Power Limited is one of the fastest-growing solar photovoltaic module (“Solar PV Modules”) manufacturers in India. They operate across multiple segments of the solar value chain, with capabilities in module manufacturing as well as EPC, and aluminium frame manufacturing, which enables them to serve a broad range of customer requirements, from module supply to project execution and system-level integration. With their expanding capacity, diversified capabilities, and increased participation in both utility-scale and storage-linked projects, they are well placed to address increasing demand, both domestic and international, in the renewable infrastructure space