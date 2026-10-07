Parul University And Innogress Join Hands For A Centre Of Excellence In Quantum Computing

Taking an initiative to focus on Quantum Computing research, industry-academia collaboration, and future-ready talent building in Gujarat, Vadodara’s Parul University has signed an MoU with Innogress to set up the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Quantum Computing. The MoU marks a significant step toward enhancing the university’s expertise in quantum technologies and research. The collaboration is set to align with the vision of Parul University to help build a robust ecosystem for futuristic technology and will help in developing Quantum Computing R&D centres, skilled youth and stronger industry-academia cooperation within the fast-evolving domain of Quantum Technology.