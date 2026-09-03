Chaupal Celebrates Five Years Of Championing Punjabi And Regional Entertainment

“Five years ago, we started Chaupal with a simple but powerful belief—that stories rooted in our language and culture deserve to be experienced by audiences everywhere. Today, Chaupal has grown into a community that extends far beyond Punjab and reaches viewers across India and the world. ‘Chaupal Da Na Chalda’ celebrates every storyteller, artist, partner and viewer who has been part of this journey. As we enter our next phase, our focus remains on creating stronger regional stories, using technology to improve the viewing experience and taking Chaupal to an even wider global audience.”