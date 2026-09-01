Legistify Crosses 350+ Enterprise Clients As AI-Native Legal Ops Adoption Accelerates In India

Legistify is an AI-native enterprise legal operations platform that helps in-house legal teams manage contracts, litigation, intellectual property and legal notices from a single system. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Gurugram, India, Legistify’s flagship platform, LegisTrak, is used by more than 350 enterprises, including Dell, Decathlon, Dabur, Coca-Cola, Lenovo, Hindware, Royal Enfield, RedBus and Shoppers Stop. At the center of the platform is Codex, an AI workspace that enables legal teams to draft, analyze and research using natural language across an organization’s full legal portfolio. Legistify has raised more than $5 million in funding to date, including a Series A round in September 2023, from investors including Y Combinator, Cathexis Ventures, Titan Capital, IndiaMart, Java Capital and GSF Group. The platform is integrated with more than 10,000 courts across India and connects with WIPO for international trademark search. For more information, visit legistify.com.