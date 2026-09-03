FIFI–EICA Partnership To Advance Culinary Innovation And Food Trade In Eastern India

Mr. Amit Lohani, Founder Director, FIFI, said, “This MoU is an important step in connecting the global food and beverage community with the vibrant culinary ecosystem of eastern India. EICA has built a strong platform for chefs, young professionals, food entrepreneurs and culinary institutions across the region. Together, FIFI and EICA can create meaningful opportunities to introduce global ingredients, international food trends and new business connections, while also bringing greater visibility to the region’s rich culinary heritage.” He further said, “ FIFI will support the initiative by connecting EICA with its members and the wider food and beverage trade, encouraging participation by international stakeholders, and facilitating engagement with relevant government and diplomatic representatives.“