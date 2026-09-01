Taxi, Auto-Rickshaw Fares Hiked In Mumbai Region

Auto-rickshaw and black-and-yellow taxi fares in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were on Tuesday increased by Re 1 and ₹2, respectively, officials said.
Passengers will now have to pay a minimum fare of ₹27 for auto-rickshaws and ₹33 for taxis for the first 1.5-km journey.
The fare hike comes as Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) also raised the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by ₹2 per kg from midnight, taking the rate to ₹88 per kg in the MMR.
The fare revision was approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) based on the formula derived by the four-member Khatua panel, which takes into account fuel prices and other operating costs while determining fares.
The revised taxi fare is ₹21.90 per km, up from ₹20.66, while the auto-rickshaw fare has been increased to ₹18.22 per km from ₹17.14, an RTO official said.
The fare revision comes after a gap of 18 months. The last fare hike of ₹3 each for taxis and auto-rickshaws in the MMR came into effect on February 1, 2025.
There are more than 4.5 lakh auto-rickshaws and over 50,000 black-and-yellow taxis in the MMR, most of which run on CNG.
Drivers can charge the revised fares either after calibrating their electronic fare meters or by displaying the RTO-approved fare table, the official said.
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They have been given three months, until the end of November, to get their meters recalibrated. Drivers failing to do so within the stipulated period will face penalties, the official added.