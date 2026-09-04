Chaltabagan Durga Puja Unveils 2026 Puja Theme ‘Nishan’ Inspired By Ramnami Samaj; Announces Durga Puja Connect Global App For The festival

The 2026 Puja theme Nishan has been conceived by artist Aditi Chakraborty, whose work continues to centre on communities at the margins of the national picture. “Nishan traces godna, the tattoo, as one of India’s oldest acts of faith, protection and quiet protest — the mark a person carries when there is nothing else to carry. The thematic narrative spans communities and geographies: the Baiga woman’s ornament that poverty cannot take away; the healing ‘Jahar Ulki’ of Latehar; the protective and magical designs of the south; and the fertility motifs whose geometry echoes, remarkably, in the 9 plants of the Nabapatrika that Bengal has worshipped for centuries” said Ms Aditi Chakraborty Grammy Award winner and Padma Bhushan recipient Pt.Vishwa Mohan Bhatt released a special musical composition created for the theme. “When the committee described this theme to me, I recognised it at once as `nishan and naad’. A raga is also a mark — you cannot see it, but it is inscribed, passed from teacher to student, carried for a lifetime. The Ramnamis write the name on the skin; we write it in the air with naad (musical sound). I have tried to compose something that holds both: the sound of a chant that has been repeated for a hundred years, and the sound of an instrument (Mohan Veena) that did not exist before I made it,” Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt said.