Dr. Mohan Rayapudi Explains Hyderabad’s Growing Preference For Single-Visit Smile Designing For Teeth Gaps

The Doctor Behind the Approach

Dr. Mohan Rayapudi did not arrive at cosmetic dentistry as an afterthought to a general practice. He holds an MDS from Manipal University, a seat he earned after ranking 4th across India in the entrance examination – an early marker of the discipline and dedication that has stayed with him since his student years – and he went on to clear the NBDE from the USA, a qualification that reflects a level of preparation beyond what is typically expected of dentists practising in India. Over the years, his clinical work has been recognised with the FAMDENT Award, one of Indian dentistry’s more closely watched recognitions for clinical excellence, along with a Best Paper Award at the 29th IACDE National Conference and multiple publications in international journals.