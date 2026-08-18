Countdown For Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty’s 84th Durga Puja Begins With Khuti Puja

Now in its 84th year, the Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja is among north Kolkata’s best-known community pujas, drawing lakhs of visitors each autumn for its themed pandals and its long association with artists, performers and public figures. The puja is organised by the Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty Durga Puja Committee. Founded in 1943 as a modest celebration in a small shop, the Chaltabagan Durga Puja has grown into one of Kolkata’s most celebrated community pujas, situated near the residence of the great social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy. Chaltabagan has many firsts to its credit: the first puja in Kolkata to elevate the Khuti Puja, Dhak Utsav and Sindur Khela into signature city events — graced over the years by successive Hon’ble Governors, foreign Consuls General and eminent citizens — the first to be lit by solar power, among the first to build our mandap from recycled, eco-friendly materials. The puja committee remains equally devoted to social welfare through blood donation camps, wheelchair assistance for the elderly and differently-abled, and puja parikramas for senior citizens.