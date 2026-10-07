CEP, IIT Delhi Opens admissions For The 9th Batch Of Its Certification In Quantum Computing & Machine Learning

Industry estimates valued the global quantum computing market at approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2025 and project it to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 41.8 per cent. Advances in quantum hardware, wider access through cloud-based platforms and sustained public and private investment continue to accelerate this expansion. India has also strengthened its quantum technology ambitions through the National Quantum Mission, supported by an allocation of Rs. 6,003.65 crore between 2023–24 and 2030–31. The mission seeks to advance indigenous research, reinforce national security, encourage industry innovation and establish India as a significant contributor to the global quantum ecosystem.



Commenting on the launch of the nineth batch, Professor Abhishek Dixit,Associate Professor, IIT Delhi, said, “Quantum computing is moving steadily from scientific exploration towards practical application, creating demand for professionals who can connect advanced theory with real-world problem-solving. This programme gives learners the conceptual depth, computational exposure and project experience needed to understand quantum systems, apply machine-learning methods and contribute meaningfully to emerging technology-led industries.”