CEP IIT Delhi Announces Batch 3 Of Its Executive Programme For AI In Healthcare

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi: Executive education is a vital need for companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies & solutions & builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business & regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants. These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training & development needs of various organisations, industries, society & individual participants at national & international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities & management. CEP is the only Statutory Body of IIT Delhi for conducting certificate programmes and issuing certificates.