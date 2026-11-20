Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Sminu Jindal, Founder-Chairperson, Svayam, said, “I have always believed that the actual measure of progress lies in how we treat people whose needs are often overlooked. For me, accessibility is fundamentally about dignity, independence and the freedom to participate in everyday life without having to depend on others. Our association with the Indian Navy holds special meaning because institutions that lead by example have the power to influence attitudes far beyond their immediate surroundings. I hope this partnership encourages more organisations to examine how their decisions affect people, question long-held assumptions and recognise that creating equal opportunities is a responsibility we all share.”