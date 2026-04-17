CARE Keeps Fusion Finance Rating At ‘A’ Amid Asset Quality Improvement

The company restored its profitability in Q3 FY26, reporting a PAT of ₹14 crore (including one-time impact of labor codes), supported by improving asset quality and calibrated growth, reflecting a turnaround in its earnings trajectory. The company also maintained a strong capital and liquidity position, with a CRAR (capital to risk-weighted asset ratio) of 38.8% and liquidity of ₹1,783 crore, while raising ₹2,522 crore in the third quarter through borrowings and a rights issue, strengthening its overall financial flexibility.